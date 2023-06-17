Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG opened at $279.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
