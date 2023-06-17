Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.