Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

