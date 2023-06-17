WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $173,148.73 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $173,148.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00291136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003793 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

