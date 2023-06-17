WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0212 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $16.18 million and $136,524.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00291054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003735 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

