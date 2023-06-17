Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases A$17,074.80 in Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Lance Jenkins purchased 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.10 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$17,074.80 ($11,537.03).

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Get Whitefield Industrials alerts:

Whitefield Industrials Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Whitefield Industrials Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.