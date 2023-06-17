WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
