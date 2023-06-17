WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

