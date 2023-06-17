Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 27,550 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

