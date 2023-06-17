Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 584,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,439. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

