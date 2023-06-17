Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

BTZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

