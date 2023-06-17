Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FGRO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 186,058 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FGRO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.71. 33,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

