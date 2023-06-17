Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.25. 5,141,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,485. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.