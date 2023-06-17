Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

