Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.46. 19,514,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071,680. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



