Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 503 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. 32,259,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226,880. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

