Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 531 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

DFS stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

