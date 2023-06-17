Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.30 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50). Approximately 335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Windward in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.40 million and a P/E ratio of -223.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.17.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

