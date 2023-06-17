WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINV opened at $10.85 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of WinVest Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $529,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.