Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($30.66) to GBX 2,600 ($32.53) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,175.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.