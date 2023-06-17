Wolfe Research Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

