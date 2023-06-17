Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

WDAY opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

