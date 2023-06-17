WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $283.06 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.06 million and $15.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003505 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007192 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016044 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
