WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $283.06 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.06 million and $15.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829307 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

