WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Performance

WW opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Insider Transactions at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WW International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.