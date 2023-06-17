XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Allison Landry Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XPO Trading Down 1.1 %

XPO stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.