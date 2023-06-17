XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0034

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and $434,631.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00338299 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $384,852.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

