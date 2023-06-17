Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 0.6%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 676 ($8.46). 41,079 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.51).

Yü Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £115.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,680.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.

