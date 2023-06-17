Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
