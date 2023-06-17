Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

