ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0356 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. ZClassic has a market cap of $330,948.32 and approximately $26.50 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00096245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

