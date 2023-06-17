Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Sells $50,965.20 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.70 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,011,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

