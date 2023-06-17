Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,318,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 21,618,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,948.2 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZHEXF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhejiang Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

