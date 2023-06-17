Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $143.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

