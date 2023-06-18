Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.06.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.