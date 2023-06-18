Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

