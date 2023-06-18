CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £1,597,200 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,597,200 ($1,998,498.50).

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.64) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £522.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

