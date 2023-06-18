Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 466,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,333,000 after acquiring an additional 276,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

