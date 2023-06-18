CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

