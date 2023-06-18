Conflux Reaches Market Cap of $556.81 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $556.81 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,522.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00290865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00516751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00404327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,975,539,076 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,975,264,024.3744545 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18558187 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $64,485,324.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

