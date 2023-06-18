D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.90.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Shares of HEPS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
