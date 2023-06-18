D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.90.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of HEPS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.