Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.
NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,848. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
