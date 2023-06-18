Elastos Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.54 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $28.54 million and $230,342.15 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

