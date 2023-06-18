First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $185,160 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

