First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $101.28.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.