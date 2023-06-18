First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

