First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:FEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 151,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
