First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 151,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 281,672 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 246,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

