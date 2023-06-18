Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $317,522.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,415,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,516,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,565. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

About Flame Acquisition

Shares of NYSE:FLME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,834. Flame Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Featured Articles

