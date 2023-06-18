FY2023 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4 %

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.08 on Friday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

