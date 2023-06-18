Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRRRW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 29,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,781. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

