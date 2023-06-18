Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 661.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graham Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.