Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 661.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
