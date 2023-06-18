Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Highway Stock Performance

Shares of Highway stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 37,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,418. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Highway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.16%. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Highway

TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

