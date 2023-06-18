InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
INFU traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 327,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.88.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
