InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InfuSystem Trading Up 8.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

INFU traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 327,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

