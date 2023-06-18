Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,888,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,888,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 575,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,241,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 288,050 shares during the period.

Shares of INVA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

